Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 39,635 SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 95,061 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 134,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $30.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.86. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $31.29.

