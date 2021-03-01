QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,556 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,957 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,101 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.63. The company had a trading volume of 362,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,327,700. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $157.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,116,247.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

