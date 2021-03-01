Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 31.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.59.

Shares of XM traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.54. 96,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,384. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Analyst Recommendations for Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.