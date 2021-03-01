Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 31.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.59.

Shares of XM traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.54. 96,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,384. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

