Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.59.

Qualtrics International stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.54. The stock had a trading volume of 96,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,384. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $57.28.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

