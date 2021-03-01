Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.59.

Qualtrics International stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.54. The stock had a trading volume of 96,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,384. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

