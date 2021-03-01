Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.59.

Shares of NYSE:XM traded up $1.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,384. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Analyst Recommendations for Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

