Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.59.

Shares of NYSE:XM traded up $1.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,384. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

