Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,032 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,109 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Quanta Services worth $13,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.75.

Quanta Services stock opened at $83.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.29 and its 200-day moving average is $65.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $86.23. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

