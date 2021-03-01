Quantum Resistant Ledger 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.06 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000585 BTC on exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $21.05 million and $1.06 million worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,997.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,539.01 or 0.03140999 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.87 or 0.00354859 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.82 or 0.01013977 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $224.19 or 0.00457563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.30 or 0.00378191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.75 or 0.00250525 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00022311 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,400,967 coins. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

