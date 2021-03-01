Quark (QRK) Market Cap Achieves $3.28 Million

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last week, Quark has traded down 28.9% against the dollar. Quark has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and $595.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can currently be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000134 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,016,723 coins. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

