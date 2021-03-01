Qubitica Trading Up 122.7% Over Last Week (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. Over the last week, Qubitica has traded up 122.7% against the US dollar. One Qubitica token can now be bought for approximately $48.99 or 0.00100308 BTC on exchanges. Qubitica has a market capitalization of $39.62 million and $1,057.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00071984 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002668 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Qubitica

Qubitica (CRYPTO:QBIT) is a token. Its launch date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,675 tokens. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Qubitica

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

