Qudian (NYSE:QD) Trading Up 10.3%

Shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) were up 10.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.36. Approximately 5,436,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 8,687,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Qudian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69. The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $699.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $1.90. Qudian had a net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $125.11 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Qudian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Qudian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian during the 4th quarter worth about $508,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Qudian by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 427,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,564 shares during the period. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian during the 4th quarter worth about $600,000.

Qudian Company Profile (NYSE:QD)

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

