QuickX Protocol One Day Volume Hits $177,104.00 (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. In the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded down 3% against the dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $6.34 million and approximately $177,104.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QuickX Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00059665 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $383.81 or 0.00782286 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00029223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00060727 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00029862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00040560 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00044708 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol (CRYPTO:QCX) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 coins. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickX Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickX Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.