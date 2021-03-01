QunQun (QUN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.04 Million

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last seven days, QunQun has traded down 48.3% against the US dollar. One QunQun token can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $235,546.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00054869 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.71 or 0.00758071 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00030461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006616 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00060447 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00028624 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00041209 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a token. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

