Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.72 and last traded at $11.74. Approximately 5,802,481 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 4,161,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QRTEA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.79. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Qurate Retail’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,505,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,735,562.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,572,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,799,000 after acquiring an additional 556,972 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,824,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,658,000 after acquiring an additional 94,300 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,486,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,952,000 after acquiring an additional 641,326 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,667,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,050,000 after acquiring an additional 341,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,296,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,207,000 after acquiring an additional 262,641 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

