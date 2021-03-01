Qwertycoin (QWC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.66 Million

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $73.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qwertycoin has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000213 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 52.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

QWC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

