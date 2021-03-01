Radix Trading Down 7.4% Over Last Week (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Radix token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Radix has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Radix has a market cap of $99.20 million and $703,665.00 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $252.81 or 0.00512897 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00073599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00077920 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00077051 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00055909 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $230.71 or 0.00468068 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00183265 BTC.

Radix Token Profile

The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com . The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog

Buying and Selling Radix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

