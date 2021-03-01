RadNet (RDNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RDNT opened at $18.44 on Monday. RadNet has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.60. The company has a market cap of $952.17 million, a P/E ratio of -87.81 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $189,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,419,419.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $93,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 432,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,066,690.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,609,600. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

