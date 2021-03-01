Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $122.45

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $122.45 and last traded at $122.23, with a volume of 8967 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.08.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.78.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 29,023 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $3,337,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,021 shares in the company, valued at $24,152,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,232,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,182 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,167 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 817.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

