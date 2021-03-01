Randstad’s (RANJY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RANJY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Randstad from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Randstad from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, ING Group upgraded shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

RANJY traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061. Randstad has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $34.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 11.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Randstad will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

