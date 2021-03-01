Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Short Interest Update

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the January 28th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RNGR shares. B. Riley upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Shares of RNGR stock opened at $5.51 on Monday. Ranger Energy Services has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.22.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.14). Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. Research analysts predict that Ranger Energy Services will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Ranger Energy Services in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.