Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Up 6.7%

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) shares shot up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.40 and last traded at $81.31. 931,309 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 571,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.24.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RPD. Barclays boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.42.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -48.69 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.52.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $113.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.77 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 33,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $2,464,120.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,340,343.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $145,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,140 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 16,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7 Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.