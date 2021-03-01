Rapidz Trading Up 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Rapidz token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and $17,957.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rapidz has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rapidz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00059874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.82 or 0.00786803 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00029078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006692 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00060935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00030100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00045329 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00040866 BTC.

Rapidz Profile

Rapidz (RPZX) is a token. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,661,820 tokens. The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rapidz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapidz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.