Rarible (RARI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.15 Million

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 31.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Rarible token can currently be purchased for about $18.81 or 0.00037792 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rarible has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. Rarible has a market capitalization of $16.09 million and approximately $6.15 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.42 or 0.00519217 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00072548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00077512 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00056462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00077267 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $229.80 or 0.00461708 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00026737 BTC.

Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,330 tokens. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari

