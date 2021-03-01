RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) PT Set at €625.00 by Berenberg Bank

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) received a €625.00 ($735.29) target price from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €460.00 ($541.18) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €483.00 ($568.24) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Warburg Research set a €710.00 ($835.29) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €530.00 ($623.53) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €509.80 ($599.76).

Shares of FRA RAA opened at €709.00 ($834.12) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €792.92 and a 200 day moving average price of €695.62. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 1-year high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

