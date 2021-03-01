Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Market Cap Reaches $6.12 Million

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 17.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $6.12 million and approximately $10,845.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.64 or 0.00508322 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00071471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00077019 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00077881 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00053805 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.00 or 0.00446989 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.21 or 0.00186677 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,388,302,193 coins. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

