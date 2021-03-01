Ravencoin (RVN) Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 32.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin has a market cap of $1.36 billion and approximately $673.49 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $245.95 or 0.00504279 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00070927 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00054224 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $370.82 or 0.00760319 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00030300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006562 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,239,975,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

