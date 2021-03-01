Raymond James Comments on Hydro One Limited (H.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hydro One Limited (H.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get Hydro One Limited (H.TO) alerts:

H has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.25.

Shares of TSE:H opened at C$27.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$29.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.92. Hydro One Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$20.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.57.

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Limited (H.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.