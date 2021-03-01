Raymond James Cuts SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $309.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $327.00 to $309.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SBAC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.85.

NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $4.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $250.35. The stock had a trading volume of 8,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,740. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $205.20 and a 1-year high of $328.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,700.75 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in SBA Communications by 281.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 529.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

