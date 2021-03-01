Raymond James Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF)

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) – Raymond James raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Profound Medical in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. Raymond James also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s FY2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PROF. Zacks Investment Research raised Profound Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Profound Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.45.

Shares of Profound Medical stock opened at $22.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.20 million, a PE ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.45. Profound Medical has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average is $20.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in Profound Medical by 1,725.4% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 839,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,262,000 after purchasing an additional 793,700 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 779,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,751,000 after acquiring an additional 47,818 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,260,000. Blackcrane Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 341,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 144,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 2,910.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 301,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 291,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

