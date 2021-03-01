Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 86.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 198,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after buying an additional 11,642 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 232,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 455,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,180,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX stock opened at $71.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.66 and a 200-day moving average of $65.97. The company has a market cap of $109.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.06, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $82.50.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.