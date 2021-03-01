RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Compass Point

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $44.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.47% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RMAX. Zacks Investment Research raised RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

NYSE:RMAX opened at $41.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. RE/MAX has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $42.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.46. The company has a market cap of $774.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.46 and a beta of 1.55.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 4.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RE/MAX will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMAX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 330.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 154,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,610,000 after buying an additional 118,534 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,564,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 29,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

