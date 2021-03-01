Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) Short Interest Update

Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 675.0% from the January 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 830,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RLBD opened at $0.12 on Monday. Real Brands has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08.

Real Brands Company Profile

Canadian American Standard Hemp, Inc develops proprietary materials processing technology that processes hemp biomass into isolate. The company produces tinctures, capsules, topical products, vape cartridges, and oral sprays that contain cannabidiol isolate. Its brands include American Standard Hemp, WA Lingual Melts, Honest Hemp Company, IFUSE Drinks, and CBD THERA.

