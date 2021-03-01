Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) Short Interest Update

Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 675.0% from the January 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 830,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RLBD opened at $0.12 on Monday. Real Brands has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08.
Real Brands Company Profile
Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?
Receive News & Ratings for Real Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.