REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Short Interest Update

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 78.3% from the January 28th total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of RNWEF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.01. 21,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,700. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31. REC Silicon ASA has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $2.85.

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04).

REC Silicon ASA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells silicon materials for the solar and electronics industries worldwide. It offers various solar grade polysilicon for solar applications, including granular polysilicon, Siemens rod sections, chunks, chips, and fines. The company also provides electronic grade polysilicon comprising TearDrop, as-grown Siemens rods, rod sections, chunks, and chips for use in Czochralski monocrystalline ingot/wafer manufacturing for the semiconductor industry, as well as other electronic market segments, such as optics and microelectromechanical systems; and float zone polysilicon.

