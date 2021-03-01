Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Epizyme (EPZM)

Epizyme (NASDAQ: EPZM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/25/2021 – Epizyme was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Epizyme had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $27.00.

2/23/2021 – Epizyme had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

2/9/2021 – Epizyme was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Epizyme posts narrower than expected loss but sales miss estimates in the third quarter of 2020. The company’s lead drug Tazverik’s launch has been strong largely driven by the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of the drug to treat follicular lymphoma (FL) in June 2020. The uptake of Tazverik in both the Epithelioid Sarcoma (ES) and FL patient populations has been strong. In order to support its long-term objectives, the company expanded its loan agreement with Pharmakon Advisors enabling it to draw down an additional $150 million from the loan facility. However, the company also facing challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic on FL patients’ access to their physicians and on access to its customers. It is highly dependent on its collaboration for growth. Competition is stiff in the targeted market.”

2/5/2021 – Epizyme had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

Shares of EPZM stock opened at $9.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.06. Epizyme, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $43,606.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,462.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew Ros sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $32,769.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,343 shares of company stock valued at $202,079 in the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Epizyme by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the 4th quarter worth about $1,998,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Epizyme by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 21,357 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Epizyme by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,869,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,300,000 after acquiring an additional 419,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Epizyme by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 112,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 50,650 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

