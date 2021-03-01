Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Linde plc (LIN.F) (LIN)

Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR: LIN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/15/2021 – Linde plc (LIN.F) was given a new €255.00 ($300.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Linde plc (LIN.F) was given a new €237.65 ($279.59) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Linde plc (LIN.F) was given a new €216.00 ($254.12) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Linde plc (LIN.F) was given a new €235.00 ($276.47) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Linde plc (LIN.F) was given a new €255.00 ($300.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Linde plc (LIN.F) was given a new €255.00 ($300.00) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Linde plc (LIN.F) was given a new €275.00 ($323.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Linde plc (LIN.F) was given a new €237.65 ($279.59) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Linde plc (LIN.F) was given a new €238.00 ($280.00) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Linde plc (LIN.F) was given a new €214.00 ($251.76) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Linde plc (LIN.F) was given a new €255.00 ($300.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Linde plc (LIN.F) was given a new €213.00 ($250.59) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Linde plc (LIN.F) was given a new €194.00 ($228.24) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:LIN opened at €204.20 ($240.24) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €210.61 and a 200-day moving average of €208.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. Linde plc has a one year low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a one year high of €226.40 ($266.35). The company has a market capitalization of $107.28 billion and a PE ratio of 43.37.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

