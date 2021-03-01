Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE: CTT):

2/21/2021 – CatchMark Timber Trust had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

2/17/2021 – CatchMark Timber Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

2/16/2021 – CatchMark Timber Trust had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $11.00 to $12.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – CatchMark Timber Trust was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.59. The stock had a trading volume of 193,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,921. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.46. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $516.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.32.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -26.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,032,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,748,000 after buying an additional 191,210 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,303,000 after purchasing an additional 497,846 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 675,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 542,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 91,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 485,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 217,140 shares in the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

