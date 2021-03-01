Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dialog Semiconductor (DLG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Dialog Semiconductor (ETR: DLG) in the last few weeks:

2/19/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €67.50 ($79.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €67.50 ($79.41) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €67.50 ($79.41) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €67.50 ($79.41) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Hauck & AufhãUser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €41.00 ($48.24) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Dialog Semiconductor stock traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €64.40 ($75.76). The stock had a trading volume of 595,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,291. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €56.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is €43.20. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a one year low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a one year high of €66.36 ($78.07). The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

