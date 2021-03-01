Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (EQB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE: EQB) recently:

2/24/2021 – Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a C$155.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$130.00.

2/24/2021 – Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$107.00 to C$137.00.

2/24/2021 – Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$130.00 to C$136.00.

2/23/2021 – Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$138.00 to C$160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$104.00.

2/23/2021 – Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$116.00 to C$140.00.

2/9/2021 – Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$110.00 to C$138.00.

1/4/2021 – Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$128.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$97.00.

EQB stock traded up C$2.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$138.52. 34,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,507. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$111.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$93.26. Equitable Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$44.57 and a twelve month high of C$146.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 10.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO)’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

In related news, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 1,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.00, for a total value of C$257,829.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$395,824. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.86, for a total value of C$78,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,020,644.62. Insiders have sold a total of 9,003 shares of company stock worth $1,007,615 over the last quarter.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

