Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ: MAXN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/23/2021 – Maxeon Solar Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/19/2021 – Maxeon Solar Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Maxeon Solar Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/12/2021 – Maxeon Solar Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Maxeon Solar Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Maxeon Solar Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/5/2021 – Maxeon Solar Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Maxeon Solar Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

1/19/2021 – Maxeon Solar Technologies is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Maxeon Solar Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Maxeon Solar Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $15.00 to $18.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAXN opened at $33.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.58. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $57.97.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

