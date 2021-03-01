Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Patria Investments (PAX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Patria Investments (NYSE: PAX) in the last few weeks:

2/22/2021 – Patria Investments is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Patria Investments is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Patria Investments is now covered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Patria Investments is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Patria Investments is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Patria Investments stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.56. 21,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,067. Patria Investments Ltd has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $23.28.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

