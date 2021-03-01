Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sanofi (SAN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sanofi (EPA: SAN) recently:

2/16/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/15/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €106.00 ($124.71) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €93.00 ($109.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €101.00 ($118.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €96.00 ($112.94) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €103.00 ($121.18) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €93.00 ($109.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

EPA SAN traded up €0.15 ($0.18) during trading on Monday, reaching €75.80 ($89.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,988,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. Sanofi has a 1-year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 1-year high of €92.97 ($109.38). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €79.20 and a 200-day moving average price of €82.76.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

