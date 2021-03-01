Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Shares Up 16%

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)’s share price rose 16% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.04 and last traded at $3.98. Approximately 1,409,215 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 865,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $94.11 million, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). On average, equities analysts predict that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Scp Vitalife Partners (Israel) sold 18,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $59,691.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 701,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,223.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Recro Pharma by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 567,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 523,624 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Recro Pharma by 140.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 233,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 136,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Recro Pharma by 36.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 400,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 106,094 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 56.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recro Pharma, Inc a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

