ReddCoin Price Reaches $0.0054 on Major Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 20.5% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $155.06 million and approximately $7.78 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,230.09 or 1.00482358 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00039609 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00009925 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.80 or 0.01024210 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $218.60 or 0.00446174 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.63 or 0.00299274 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00103269 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006782 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.