RedFOX Labs Trading Up 8% Over Last Week (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $188.60 million and $2.29 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.31 or 0.00244699 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00090228 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053399 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000157 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000544 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.