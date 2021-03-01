Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 64.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 624,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,029 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.56% of Redwood Trust worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 188,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 23,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 169,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:RWT opened at $9.84 on Monday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.44.
About Redwood Trust
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
