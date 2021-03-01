reflect.finance (RFI) Trading 8.6% Lower This Week

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 1st. reflect.finance has a total market capitalization of $11.29 million and approximately $396,475.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One reflect.finance token can currently be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00002445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, reflect.finance has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.95 or 0.00504279 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00070927 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00076443 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00078788 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00053475 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.45 or 0.00451990 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000419 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,470,433 tokens. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance . reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com

reflect.finance Token Trading

