Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $139.70

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $139.70 and last traded at $139.70, with a volume of 8155 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $132.20.

RS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.14.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $1,088,374.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,019 shares of company stock valued at $4,183,586. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 667.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 83,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 16,048 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

