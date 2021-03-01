Relx’s (RELX) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Relx (NYSE:RELX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:RELX traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.86. The company had a trading volume of 92,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. Relx has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $26.08. The firm has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.51.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Relx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Relx by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Relx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 1.1% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Relx by 59.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

