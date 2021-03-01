Ren (REN) Trading Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Ren coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ren has a market cap of $1.12 billion and $177.25 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ren has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00059525 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $381.53 or 0.00780088 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00029463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00060904 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00029756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00041143 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00045006 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren is a coin. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 996,163,051 coins. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ren is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

