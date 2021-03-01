Renault (EPA:RNO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.05

Shares of Renault SA (EPA:RNO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €30.05 ($35.35) and traded as high as €37.44 ($44.05). Renault shares last traded at €37.13 ($43.68), with a volume of 1,607,991 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RNO shares. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Renault currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €34.00 ($40.00).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

