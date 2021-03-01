Render Token Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Render Token token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a market capitalization of $33.07 million and approximately $72,755.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Render Token has traded down 26.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00055735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $379.24 or 0.00776468 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00030645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00060680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00029710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00043049 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 506,824,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,906,247 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token

Render Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

